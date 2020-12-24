The rumblings about Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red album have increased in recent weeks. In fact, he announced the pre-order for the long-awaited effort on Tuesday (Dec. 22), but is WLR actually going to arrive on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) like Carti promised?

Fans of the Atlanta rapper have been patiently waiting for the release of Whole Lotta Red. Actually, their antennas have been raised since he first teased the LP in 2019. However, since that point, there have been quite a few pump fakes that have resulted in Carti's supporters not being confident in WLR's arrival.

It appears that Playboi Carti is putting his best foot forward to reassure his fans that his sophomore album will be coming on its announced release date. He's even dropped merchandise, including shirts and keychains, in support of Whole Lotta Red.

Aside from the album release date announcement and Carti's merch, there were also reports of who will appear on the project as well as rumors that Kanye West and Matthew Williams, the creative director of Givenchy, will be executive producing the effort. And while Kanye and Williams' role on Carti's album hasn't been confirmed, the director of the French fashion house working on the LP isn't farfetched as he and Carti already have a relationship. Back in September, Playboi Carti shared images from a Givenchy photo shoot, which were for the brand's campaign.

Fans have been doing a whole lot of waiting on this album. Likely since Playboi Carti released his debut Die Lit in 2018, and hopefully their patience hasn't been in vain. In the meantime, XXL has broken down everything there is to know about Whole Lotta Red below.