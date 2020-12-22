Rock Band Falling in Reverse Calls Out Playboi Carti for Rapper’s New Falling in Reverse Shirt

Playboi Carti is being accused of plagiarism following the release of his Whole Lotta Red merch.

After unveiling his merchandise line in support of his upcoming album, Whole Lotta Red, early this morning (Dec. 22), Playboi Carti has been accused of stealing an idea used for one of his merch items. Ronnie Radke, the frontman of the rock band Falling in Reverse, wrote to Carti online and called him out for using his band's name without permission.

In a message shared on Radke's Instagram Story, the band member accused Carti of stealing. "@playboicarti cease and desist mr rapper boi stop stealing," he wrote.

The garment in question is a black T-shirt with an inverted cross made from what looks like Jesus' body as it appears on the cross along with the quote, "Falling in Reverse" on it. The back reads "Playboi Carti" and "Whole Lotta Red" under an image of a blacked-out sun.

ronnieradke via Instagram

Radke then went to Carti's Instagram page where the Atlanta rapper was promoting the merchandise and encouraged Carti to take down the item. "Take my band name off your merch on your store.. Or I'll just take all the money you late from it. Either way," Radke wrote before responding to fans coming to Carti's defense. "my band is huge, had the number rock song for over a year. The Fuck you mean ?."

playboicarti via Instagram

Since announcing he'll be dropping Whole Lotta Red on Friday (Dec. 25), Playboi Carti has decided to release promotional items for fans. But, stans have equated Carti's merchandise line to Satan-worshiping because of all the upside-down crosses and dark subject matter. Playboi Carti has yet to respond to Ronnie Radke's accusations.