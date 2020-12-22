Playboi Carti Officially Announces Whole Lotta Red Album Release Date, Reveals Artwork

Playboi Carti has officially announced his long-awaited album, Whole Lotta Red.

Just after midnight on Tuesday (Dec. 22), the Atlanta rapper confirmed that Whole Lotta Red he's been teasing since 2018 is finally arriving. Carti revealed the artwork and digital pre-order link via Twitter, as well as confirmed the album's rumored Dec. 25, 2020 release date.

"AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW shop.playboicarti.com/products/whole," he tweeted with the album artwork. "G0000000000000. 12/25 > 💋."

Prior to Playboi Carti announcing the release of the album, the artists reportedly set to appear on the project began circulating online. Kanye West, alongside Givenchy's creator director Matthew Williams, is expected to executive produce the album. Meanwhile, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Future and Lil Uzi Vert are supposed to appear on the effort as well.

Before this, graffiti art of Whole Lotta Red began appearing on billboards and buildings in Los Angeles and elsewhere. The images were posted on social media by Art Dealer, who produced "Long Time," a track from Playboi Carti's debut album, Die Lit.

Carti first began teasing Whole Lotta Red in 2018. Then fans began to highly anticipate the album back in July of 2019, when Playboi Carti teased the effort during a show in Milwaukee, Wis. He told the crowd that the LP would be arriving in the next 60 days, but it didn't.

Over a year later, Carti appeared in GQ magazine's Man of the Year issue and shared some minor details pertaining to the effort's sound. He said at the time that the vibe will be "alternative" and "psyched out."

Playboi Carti's very first album, Die Lit, was met with impressive reviews and features appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Gunna and much more. Despite fans' lengthy waiting game, hopefully Die Lit's follow-up will give Carti's debut a run for its money.