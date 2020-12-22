Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red album merch did not receive the warmest receptions from fans when it dropped last night.

On Monday (Dec. 21), after confirming speculation about the release of his Whole Lotta Red album via Twitter, the 2017 XXL Freshman dropped a collection of clothing and accessories online that fans are considering satanic. It's unclear if the merchandise represents the album's theme, but the irony has been noticed by fans. Meanwhile, Carti's long-awaited WLR effort arrives on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) this week.

The 16-piece merch collection features 12 different types of clothing options, along with four household items. The sweaters and shirts Carti is selling have upside-down crosses and statements like "Black Leather Devil" written on them. Almost immediately after images of the merch went live on the internet, fans began talking about the clothes' satanic appearance.

The 24-year old rapper's merch collection ranges from $25 for an inscribed mug to $115 for zip-up jackets and hoodies.

One Twitter user expressed their confusion about Carti's merch, writing, "any nigga that buys playboi carti’s merch is not makin it to heaven."

Others began to question how Kanye West, who is rumored to be one of the album's executive producers, signed off on this part of the project, primarily because the G.O.O.D Music founder has rebranded himself as a nonsecular rapper.

"Me tryna understand how Kanye on Carti’s album after seeing the new merch," @snyyrid wrote on Twitter.

Others posted similar messages on Twitter, calling out Playboi Carti and sending apologies to Jesus for purchasing his merch. Take a look at the reactions below.

Check out Playboi Carti's full album merch collection below and buy it here.