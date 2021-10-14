Soulja Boy Insults YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans, Disses Tyga and Famous Dex

Soulja Boy is known for outlandish activities on social media, but he may have taken it too far by insulting YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fans, and dissing Tyga and Famous Dex as well.

On Thursday (Oct. 14), Soulja jumped on Twitter and posted a number of tweets aimed at his detractors. In one tweet, the Atlanta rapper wrote, “YB fans gay af.”

Before that he tweeted, “Famous Dex fell off" and "Tyga fell off."

This comes after Soulja Boy hopped on his Instagram Live and joked about Tyga’s arrest on Tuesday (Oct. 12) in connection with an alleged physical altercation with T-Raww's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson. The California-bred rapper turned himself in to police following his alleged attack on Swanson, who accused Tyga of assaulting her and bruising her eye. The assault allegedly happened on Monday morning (Oct. 11) at the 31-year-old rhymer's home. Tyga was released on $50,000 bail.

On IG Live, Big Draco was gleeful about Tyga’s arrest.

"Tyga!!!!!!????!” Soulja exclaimed while holding stacks of cash. "You know you done fucked up, right? Nigga talking about Tyga. Nigga, I had the biggest comeback, nigga."

"Will somebody tell Tyga that he can not put your hands on females crazy man. Broke ass nigga, fuck what's wrong you?" he continued. "It’s Big Draco, nigga. I had the biggest comeback, you broke, nigga."

Apparently, hours later, Soulja Boy went on IG Live again but this time had some cautionary words for Tyga. In his 10-minute heated rant, the "She Make It Clap" rapper warned Tyga not to step to him or he will lay hands on him.

"Hit me, nigga? See the fuck happened nigga," he stated. "I’ma knock your ass out. You won’t get a chance. I’m going to duck. You are going to swing at me, I’m gon’ to go back like this and I’m gonna knock your ass out."

Soulja then aimed his vitriol at Tyga’s fans and anyone who didn’t like him, also joking around about the former Cash Money Records artist's arrest.

"Fuck Tyga," he said. "Fuck whoever mad cause he hit a bitch. Suck my dick, nigga. I’m rich, nigga. I don’t give a fuck. I told y’all niggas I was gonna come out No. 1. Ain’t nobody gon’ stop this shit."

Despite Soulja’s insensitive remarks, fans were quick to point out that he too was accused of domestic assault this year.

Back in May, Soulja Boy was hit with a lawsuit, in which he was accused of allegedly beating his former girlfriend until she experienced a miscarriage. In the suit, filed under an alias Jane Doe, the "Crank That" rapper was being sued for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

Jane Doe was seeking general and punitive damages of which to be determined by a jury at trial and she wanted her attorney’s fees covered in her legal action.

Soulja Boy has previously denied all claims against him.