Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault That Resulted in Miscarriage – Report

Soulja Boy has once again been accused of abusing a woman.

On Monday (May 10), a lawsuit was filed against Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in which the 30-year-old rapper is accused of allegedly beating his former girlfriend until she experienced a miscarriage. Soulja Boy is being sued for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence.

The suit was filed under the alias Jane Doe to protect the alleged victim's identity. The documents obtained by XXL suggest the victim was domestically abused by Way for years and suffered a miscarriage due to the violence in 2015. The documents indicate that the fight, which resulted in the loss of her unborn child, started after Soulja Boy became angry and violent after a conversation. The rapper allegedly began punching the unidentified woman in the face and chest until she was no longer standing. After she fell, Soulja reportedly purposely kicked her in the stomach and other places on her body.

The incident in 2015 is one of several to allegedly take place during the course of their relationship. According to the documents in 2017, Soulja allegedly punched Jane Doe in the face and breasts before being pulled off her by members of his security team. In 2018, a different domestic violence incident was caught on camera and later aired the following year on We tv.

The unidentified woman also claims that Soulja Boy coerced her into sexual acts by using threats of violence during their romantic relationship and carried out physical violence against her if she refused sex.

Jane Doe is seeking general damages, special damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by proof at trial, plus attorney’s fees and costs of this legal action.

This is the second allegation against Soulja Boy this year. In January 2021, the rapper was sued for allegedly raping his personal assistant during her employment.