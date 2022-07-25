Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Comment on Travis Scott’s Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner has sparked pregnancy rumors with a comment she recently left under one of Travis Scott's Instagram posts.

On Sunday (July 24), Travis Scott uploaded a photo of himself posted up on a street in the SoHo neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, N.Y. "Got there in a New York minute," he captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner's response to the photo has people raising their eyebrows. In the comment section, she posted a tongue poked out emoji along with four pregnant emojis. In response, La Flame replied with two brown hearts and two emojis of a man running. It is unclear if this was just a flirty comment from the Kardashian sister or if she is actually preggers with the couple's third child.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team for comment.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their first daughter, Stormi, into the world back in February of 2018. The couple parted ways in 2019, but got back together last year. Last summer, Scott and Jenner announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child. In February, Jenner gave birth to the baby, whom they initially named Wolf. They later changed the child's name, with Kylie explaining why on Instagram.

"FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLD ANYMORE [laughing emojis] WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM," Kylie wrote. "JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE."

In other Travis Scott-related news, the Astroworld rapper performed at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival as Future's special guest on July 23. This came after the festival's cofounder had to explain why Scott could not replace Kanye West as one of the festival's headliners last week.

See Kylie Jenner's Comment That Sparked Pregnancy Rumors Below

Kylie Jenner comments on Travis Scott Instagram post. TravisScott/Instagram loading...