Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Expecting Their Second Child – Report

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together.

Today (Aug. 20), TMZ reports that Kylie is currently in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and she and Travis don't know the sex of the child. It remains unclear when a due date is expected.

The two entertainers, who have had an on-and-off-again relationship, had their first child, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018. Unlike this second time around, that pregnancy was kept a secret from the public.

The Jenner sister announced the birth of her and Travis' first baby girl days later via a video shared on social media. In the caption for the Instagram clip, Kyle wrote, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was something I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how."

She added: "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this private moment as special as could be. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived on February 1. And I just couldn't wait to share this blessing."

Back in May, reports emerged that Kylie and La Flame were back together after breaking up in October of 2019. The rumors claimed that the couple were actually in an open relationship and had a "non-exclusive arrangement."

The beauty entrepreneur later debunked the chatter about her and Travis Scott being together with the condition that they can also date other people. She didn't confirm or deny their relationship status.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Travis Scott for a comment.