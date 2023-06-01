Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Busy Healing, New Music to Come When She’s in a Better Place

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed she is working on healing and fans can expect new music when she is done.

Megan Thee Stallion has been slowly making her way back to the limelight after falling back from the public eye during and following the Tory Lanez trial. On Tuesday (May 30), she spoke with InStyle magazine and updated her supporters on where she's at with releasing new music.

"Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place," Megan Thee Stallion told the publication. "Right now, I’m focused on healing."

Megan Thee Stallion's Previous Album

Megan Thee Stallion's most recent album Traumazine came out in August of 2022. The project featured guest appearances from Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko and more. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Megan's fifth top 10 project.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hiatus

Megan Thee Stallion removed herself from the public eye after testifying against Tory Lanez in his trial for shooting her last December where she was heckled outside the courtroom. She announced her first show post the trial back in March. The same month, she revealed she is working on her new album and returned to Instagram following a long break.

Megan Thee Stallion's New Man

The Houston hot girl appears to have found new love. Megan was recently spotted at a wedding in Italy showing PDA with Inter. Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku, confirming rumors that her and Pardison Fontaine have ended their nearly three-year relationship.