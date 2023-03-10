Megan Thee Stallion First Show Announced Following Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion is returning to the stage for the first time in months as she was recently announced as the March Madness Music Festival AT&T Block Party headliner.

Megan will return to the stage in front of a hometown crowd for the three-day music festival, which is taking place March 31–April 2 at Discovery Green in Houston. The event will provide entertainment during NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend. Megan will hit the stage on the festival's first day.

"There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston," Megan said in a statement. "The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them."

This is Megan's first performance of the year and her first public appearance since the Tory Lanez trial. On Dec. 23, 2022, Tory was found guiltily of shooting Megan back in July of 2020. During the trial, the Traumazine rapper gave emotional testimony and even talked about how the backlash she received from the whole situation made her wish Tory killed her on that fateful night. Tory is slated to be sentenced on April 10, barring his legal team being awarded a new trial.

Since the trial, there has been radio silence from Megan. Last month, unconfirmed rumors surfaced Megan and her longtime boyfriend Pardison Fontaine had split.