Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.

"If Megan and Pardi broke up that means me and my boyfriend gotta break up too. I don’t make the rules," one Twitter user commented on the speculation.

"Megan and pardi really over i hate that for them (love that for Megan)," another person tweeted.

"Pardi and Megan broke up shii time to shoot my shot," another tweet on the topic reads.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine began dating a few months after she was shot by Tory Lanez in July of 2020 and have been going strong since then. During the Tory Lanez trial, Megan admitted that her sexual past being consistently brought up was causing embarrassment for Pardi. The day before Tory Lanez was found guilty, Pardi released a statement on Instagram defending women.

"To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you," the rapper-songwriter typed. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will be questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public."

He concluded, "To any one with that daughter sister mother niece aunt .. I pray for the protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

It's been radio silence on social media from Megan Thee Stallion following the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict last December. It's worth noting that Pardi is still following Megan on Instagram.

