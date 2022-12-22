Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict

Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."

"To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you," the rapper-songwriter typed. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will be questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public."

He concluded, "To any one with that daughter sister mother niece aunt .. I pray for the protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Pardi is obviously speaking on the current situation his partner Megan Thee Stallion is currently going through as the Tory Lanez trial comes to an end. During her testimony on Monday (Dec. 12), Megan spoke about the toll the shooting has taken on her life and her relationship with Pardi, whom she began dating shortly after the shooting incident on July 12, 2020.

"I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed," Megan said of the "Backin' It Up" rapper having to see her sexual history put on blast, according to People. "I can't even be happy… I don't want to talk to friends or family."

Earlier this year, Pardi and Tory traded shots on social media over the shooting incident.

Tory Lanez is currently awaiting his fate while the jury deliberates following nearly two weeks worth of testimony in the trial where he is accused of shooting Megan two summers ago. The trial has included Megan and her former friend Kelsey Harris giving their account of what happened on the night of the shooting. Pardi's message comes on the heels of numerous social media outlets prematurely reporting a not guilty verdict.

See Pardison Fontaine's Statement Below

Pardison Fontaine makes statement. pardi/Instagram loading...