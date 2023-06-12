Megan Thee Stallion Left Completely Awestruck by Fan’s Twerking Skills at 2023 LA Pride Performance – Watch

When it comes to twerking, Megan Thee Stallion's skills are typically second to none, but one fan's poppin' performance on stage at LA Pride in the Park 2023 left the Houston rapper completely awestruck.

Megan Thee Stallion's Headlining Performance at LA Pride in the Park 2023

On Friday (June 9), Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage as the headlining act at the LA Pride in the Park festival that went down at Los Angeles State Historic Park in support of the city's LGBTQ+ community.

During what was one of just a handful of performances from the Traumazine spitter so far this year as she continues to heal following the Tory Lanez shooting incident, Megan Thee Stallion put on a stellar concert with one of the key highlights being that she invited a few members of her rabid fan base on stage to celebrate the occasion. However, one fan, in particular, stole the show.

Megan Thee Stallion Fan Steals the Show by Twerking at LA Pride in the Park 2023

Following Megan Thee Stallion's performance, social media public figure Markell Washington hit up Instagram to share the moment of a lifetime he had on the LA Pride in the Park stage as Meg performed 2020's "Do It on the Tip." The avid fan posted a video of himself twerking right alongside Hot Girl Meg in a performance of his own that left Megan Thee Stallion gazing on in wonder.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I loveeeee me some Megan Thee Stallion," Markell Washington captioned the twerking video below as he described what the moment meant to him. "Last night, she brought me on stage and I had to eeaattttt!! I love this lady with a passion lol and the way she hyped me up the whole time and they kept putting me on the big screen. Yeah I did what I came to do."

Megan Thee Stallion Is Known for Her Twerking Skills

Perhaps the main reason why Megan Thee Stallion was so enamored by Markell Washington's shakedown at during her LA Pride in the Park set is because twerking seems to be one of the "WAP" rhymer's favorite pastimes.

While she often shares fun-filled videos of herself putting the clappas to work on social media, some of Megan Thee Stallion's most memorable twerking moments include the time she backed it up on Halo's Master Chief video game character at last year's Twitchcon and also when she hilariously filmed a POV video of herself doing the same on fan's phone that was thrown on stage.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Being Left Completely Awestruck by Her Fan's Twerking Skills Below