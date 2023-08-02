Tory Lanez’s Attorneys Request Rapper Be Freed on Probation as Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting – Report

Tory Lanez's attorneys are reportedly suggesting he be released on probation and enter a substance abuse program as punishment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), Tory Lanez's legal team filed a sentencing memo in Los Angeles Superior Court ahead of his sentencing next week. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, Tory's lawyers want the judge to let the rapper go as part of his sentence.

"I have Tory Lanez's sentencing memo for shooting Megan Thee Stallion," Cuniff tweeted on Wednesday. "It asks that he be released from jail to probation and a substance abuse program."

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorneys for comment.

Prosecutors Seek 13-Year Sentence

Tory Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison after being convicted last December of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury in connection with the July 2020 shooting. Even after being convicted, the rap-crooner has maintained his innocence. He unsuccessfully appealed the verdict earlier this year. His sentencing has been pushed back numerous time.

Prosecutors in the case released their sentencing memo back in June and suggested Tory Lanez be sentenced to 13 years in prison for his crimes. Four years over the minimum sentence. Tory's sentencing is now scheduled for Aug. 7.