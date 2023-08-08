Tory Lanez Makes Surprising Statements on the Stand Before Being Sentenced

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in July of 2020. Before his time was handed down, the rap-crooner took the stand and made some surprising statements in his own defense.

Tory Lanez Takes the Stand During His Sentencing

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Tory Lanez finally learned his fate after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last December. Prior to learning he would be spending up to the next decade behind bars, Tory's defense team offered the judge over 70 letters from people who know Tory in his support, including one from Iggy Azalea. Despite not taking the stand during trial, the Canadian artist stepped up to speak on his own behalf as well.

Tory Lanez Apologizes for His Actions

During his time on the stand, Tory Lanez took some accountability for his actions.

"I want to apologize for everything I took part in and even being in that situation & for everything I did wrong I take full responsibility and I'm mature enough to say I was wrong," the Alone at Prom artist told Judge David Herriford. "I'm not asking for special treatment, or for you to go beyond the scope of what you do. I'm just asking for you to give me the chance to be a better father, mentor, and to be better for my employees. Please don't judge me over this conviction. Please look at the 30 years of my life."

Tory added, "That night I said some immature things, and let some secrets out. I revealed to them some secrets that I shouldn't have and for that I apologize, but I can't change that."

Tory called Megan Thee Stallion his friend and claimed that they are still close. He also claimed they shared a bond over the loss of their mothers.

"The victim in this case was my friend and she is still my friend even to this day, and we both lost mothers, we used to sit and drink together until we both were numb," he added.

Tory Lanez Reveals He's Getting Married

While on the stand, Tory also revealed he's getting married. It is unclear who the rapper's fiancée is.

Tory Lanez's Lawyers Confirm He Leaked Info to DJ Akademiks

The hearing also saw Tory Lanez and his lawyers admit that the rapper leaked DNA information on the case to DJ Akademiks before the trial.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorneys for comment on the sentencing.