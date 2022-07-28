Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Asks to Push Back Trial Date for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez's trial in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is fast-approaching. However, his attorney is asking for more time.

A pre-trial hearing for the Tory case took place in Los Angeles court on Thursday (July 28). During the hearing, the crooner's lawyer, Shawn Holley, requested to postpone the original date of the trial, Sept. 14, due to a potential conflict to an unrelated case, XXL has confirmed.

According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, Tory was not present during the hearing. The judge in the case did not allow or deny the request, opting to reconvene next month to see if the conflicts cleared up before making their decision. Tory's next pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 12.

It's been over two years since the incident where Tory Lanez was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020. On that night, Megan says she was out riding with Lanez, Kelsey Harris and Tory's bodyguard. She claims an argument started after she no longer wanted to be a part of the excursion. After getting out of the vehicle, she alleges Tory yelled out "dance, bitch" and shot her in the feet. Tory was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Upon further investigation, the charges were upgraded to one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty in November of 2020 and has maintained his innocence.

Megan has continued to talk about the incident, revealing text messages of Tory apologizing and claiming he offered her $1 million to keep quiet.

Tory's lawyer, Shawn Holley previously offered XXL the following statement about Megan's claims: “We look forward to addressing Ms. Peete’s claims—including all its inconsistencies, discrepancies and omissions—in a court of law.”

The shooting has been one of the most polarizing topics in hip-hop recently.