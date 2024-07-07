Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200 Chart

Megan Thee Stallion is back on the charts. The Houston rhymer's latest album, Megan, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Megan Thee Stallion Premieres at No. 3 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

According to a Billboard report, published on Sunday (July 7), Megan Thee Stallion's latest project Megan debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The collection moved 64,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. The 64,000 units sold comprised of 47,000 SEA units (equivalent to 62.67 million on-demand official streams of the album's 18 songs), 16,000 album sales and 1,000 TEA units.

This is the Houston rhymer's sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 and marks the biggest rap album released by a female artist in 2024. It’s also the first top 10-charting rap project by a woman released this year.

Megan Is Still on Her Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan is also having a great summer, so far. The 29-year-old artist is currently on the international leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Megan will hit Amsterdam on July 10, then Manchester (Great Britain) on July 14, Birmingham (Great Britain) on July 16 and London on July 17.

Afterward, the Hot Girl Coach will perform in Washington, D.C. for the city's Broccoli Festival on July 27 before wrapping up her trek on Aug. 1 in Chicago at the Lollapalooza Festival.

