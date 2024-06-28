Megan Thee Stallion, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Yachty and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
The week is finally over. Thankfully, that means there's a ton of new music to usher in your weekend. This week, a Houston rapper returns with a highly anticipated new project, a Chicago lyrical veteran picks the mic back up once again, an Atlanta rapper and U.K. singer-producer team up for an experimental outing and more.
Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Self-Titled Megan Album
After going toe-to-toe with Nicki Minaj following the release of her single "Hiss" in January, Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to drop off her full-length Megan album. The 18-track album includes both "Hiss" and Meg's "Cobra" single from last November. The LP also includes her single "Boa" from May and features appearances from UGK, GloRilla and Victoria Monet.
Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024
Lupe Fiasco Drops Samurai
Lupe Fiasco returns with his ninth studio album Samurai. The eight-track offering includes both of the singles "Samurai" and "Cake" the Chicago rapper dropped off in May and June, respectively. Lupe's been crafting the album since at least 2020 when he revealed he was working on a project inspired by the late Amy Winehouse. The singer used the term to describe the battle rap lyrics she had been writing at the time and inspired Lupe to do the same.
Lil Yachty and James Blake Link for Bad Cameo Project
Lil Yachty and James Blake are linking up for a full-length project called Bad Cameo. Details remain scarce about what fans can expect from the project, and the duo didn't even release any lead singles to promote it. However, Yachty described the project as ethereal and experimental and said he connected with Blake after the producer listened to Yachty's psychedelic album Let's Start Here. While fans don't know what to expect, Blake has worked with hundreds of rap artists so Lil Boat is in good hands.
Read More: See If You Share a Birthday With These Summer Baby Rappers
Check out more new projects this week from Sauce Walka , DC The Don, Destroy Lonely and more below.
MeganMegan Thee Stallion
SamuraiLupe Fiasco
Bad CameoLil Yachty and James Blake
Saucefather 2Sauce Walka
TapestryKing Crooked and Joell Ortiz
CasablancoMarsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre
Shut The Door Nobody ListeningLil Gotit
2012DC The Don
Across The TracksBoldy James and Conductor Williams
Lock Lyft: Volume 1Locksmith
You Can't Stop The Reign (Reissue)Shaquille O'Neal
From The Eastside With LoveZoe Osama
AlgorithmLucky Daye
Best of Both WorldsFlu'jae
Sanctioned, Vol. 1Price and KOTA The Friend
Service MerchandisePrevious Industries (aka Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave and Stiff Rift)