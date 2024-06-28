Megan Thee Stallion, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Yachty and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The week is finally over. Thankfully, that means there's a ton of new music to usher in your weekend. This week, a Houston rapper returns with a highly anticipated new project, a Chicago lyrical veteran picks the mic back up once again, an Atlanta rapper and U.K. singer-producer team up for an experimental outing and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Self-Titled Megan Album

After going toe-to-toe with Nicki Minaj following the release of her single "Hiss" in January, Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to drop off her full-length Megan album. The 18-track album includes both "Hiss" and Meg's "Cobra" single from last November. The LP also includes her single "Boa" from May and features appearances from UGK, GloRilla and Victoria Monet.

Lupe Fiasco Drops Samurai

Lupe Fiasco returns with his ninth studio album Samurai. The eight-track offering includes both of the singles "Samurai" and "Cake" the Chicago rapper dropped off in May and June, respectively. Lupe's been crafting the album since at least 2020 when he revealed he was working on a project inspired by the late Amy Winehouse. The singer used the term to describe the battle rap lyrics she had been writing at the time and inspired Lupe to do the same.

Lil Yachty and James Blake Link for Bad Cameo Project

Lil Yachty and James Blake are linking up for a full-length project called Bad Cameo. Details remain scarce about what fans can expect from the project, and the duo didn't even release any lead singles to promote it. However, Yachty described the project as ethereal and experimental and said he connected with Blake after the producer listened to Yachty's psychedelic album Let's Start Here. While fans don't know what to expect, Blake has worked with hundreds of rap artists so Lil Boat is in good hands.

Check out more new projects this week from Sauce Walka , DC The Don, Destroy Lonely and more below.