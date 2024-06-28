Megan Thee Stallion, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Yachty and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Megan Thee Stallion, Lupe Fiasco, Lil Yachty and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

1st & 15th/Hot Girl Productions/ Quality Control/Motown/Republic

The week is finally over. Thankfully, that means there's a ton of new music to usher in your weekend. This week, a Houston rapper returns with a highly anticipated new project, a Chicago lyrical veteran picks the mic back up once again, an Atlanta rapper and U.K. singer-producer team up for an experimental outing and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Self-Titled Megan Album

After going toe-to-toe with Nicki Minaj following the release of her single "Hiss" in January, Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to drop off her full-length Megan album. The 18-track album includes both "Hiss" and Meg's "Cobra" single from last November. The LP also includes her single "Boa" from May and features appearances from UGK, GloRilla and Victoria Monet.

Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

Lupe Fiasco Drops Samurai

Lupe Fiasco returns with his ninth studio album Samurai. The eight-track offering includes both of the singles "Samurai" and "Cake" the Chicago rapper dropped off in May and June, respectively. Lupe's been crafting the album since at least 2020 when he revealed he was working on a project inspired by the late Amy Winehouse. The singer used the term to describe the battle rap lyrics she had been writing at the time and inspired Lupe to do the same.

Lil Yachty and James Blake Link for Bad Cameo Project

Lil Yachty and James Blake are linking up for a full-length project called Bad Cameo. Details remain scarce about what fans can expect from the project, and the duo didn't even release any lead singles to promote it. However, Yachty described the project as ethereal and experimental and said he connected with Blake after the producer listened to Yachty's psychedelic album Let's Start HereWhile fans don't know what to expect, Blake has worked with hundreds of rap artists so Lil Boat is in good hands.

Read More: See If You Share a Birthday With These Summer Baby Rappers

Check out more new projects this week from Sauce Walka , DC The Don, Destroy Lonely and more below.

  • Megan

    Megan Thee Stallion
    Hot Girl Productions
    loading...

  • Samurai

    Lupe Fiasco
    1st & 15th
    loading...

  • Bad Cameo

    Lil Yachty and James Blake
    Quality Control/Motown/Republic
    loading...

  • Saucefather 2

    Sauce Walka
    Sauce Walka/Instagram
    loading...

  • Tapestry

    King Crooked and Joell Ortiz
    Hitmaker Music Group/Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

  • Casablanco

    Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre
    Aftermath Records
    loading...

  • Shut The Door Nobody Listening

    Lil Gotit
    Lil Gotit
    loading...

  • 2012

    DC The Don
    Rostrum Records
    loading...

  • Across The Tracks

    Boldy James and Conductor Williams
    Near Mint
    loading...

  • Lock Lyft: Volume 1

    Locksmith
    Landmark Entertainment
    loading...

  • You Can't Stop The Reign (Reissue)

    Shaquille O'Neal
    Jersey Legends Productions
    loading...

  • From The Eastside With Love

    Zoe Osama
    Tha New Cartel, Inc./Empire
    loading...

  • Algorithm

    Lucky Daye
    Keep Cool/RCA Records
    loading...

  • Best of Both Worlds

    Flu'jae
    Flauge Entertainment
    loading...

  • Sanctioned, Vol. 1

    Price and KOTA The Friend
    CLRD ENT/Rostrum Records
    loading...

  • Service Merchandise

    Previous Industries (aka Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave and Stiff Rift)
    Previous Industries/Instagram
    loading...

See 13 SoundCloud-Era Hip-Hop Projects With No Skips

Which project is your favorite?
Filed Under: Bangers, Boldy James, Conductor Williams, DC The Don, Dr. Dre, Flau'jae, James Blake, joell ortiz, King Crooked, KOTA The Friend, Lil GotIt, Lil Yachty, Locksmith, Lucky Daye, Lupe Fiasco, Marsha Ambrosius, Megan Thee Stallion, Open Mike Eagle, Previous Industries, price, Sauce Walka, Shaquille O'Neal, Zoe Osama
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL