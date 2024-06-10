Megan Thee Stallion let the audience know at her Hot Girl Summer Tour this past weekend that she wouldn't cry while performing "Cobra," but the rapper still broke down in tears.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional While Performing "Cobra"

On Saturday (June 8), a video of Megan Thee Stallion speaking to concertgoers at her Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. surfaced on social media. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Houston artist tells everyone in the crowd that she will keep her composure before delivering the lyrics to her 2023 hit single, "Cobra."

"I'ma give you this performance without tearing up," Megan Thee Stallion says before the crowd begins to cheer.

After Megan lets a few lines from "Cobra" play, the three-time Grammy award-winning rapper attempts to calm herself down with a breathing technique and dance moves but ends up breaking down on stage. Amid Megan's emotional moment, the crowd applauds her in hopes of lifting her spirits. When the clip ends, she is still trying to gain her composure.

Earlier that day, the rapper hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and went off on people who were spreading false narratives about her.

"It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," Megan wrote in the tweet below. "Yall going too far, Fake a*s s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it."

Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out Her Feelings in "Cobra"

Megan Thee Stallion's breakdown while performing "Cobra" is understandable, considering the lyrics in the song. In her song, which can be heard below, the rapper gets really vulnerable as she speaks about battling depression, the death of her parents, former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine's infidelity and much more.

"Cobra" also symbolizes Megan Thee Stallion shedding off old troubles. Following the song's release, she was still dealing with a legal battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and critics after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her in 2020.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Accused in New Lawsuit of Trapping Cameraman in Vehicle While She Had Sex

Take a look at Megan Thee Stallion holding back her emotions before performing "Cobra" below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Warn the Crowd That She Won't Break Down While Performing "Cobra"

Listen to "Cobra" by Megan Thee Stallion

See Megan Thee Stallion's Tweet About People Creating False Narratives About Her

megan thee stallion goes off on X about people creating false narratives about hers theestallion/X loading...