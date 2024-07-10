Megan Thee Stallion Fans Blast Family Feud for Asking Her Feet-Related Question During Appearance on Game Show

Megan Thee Stallion was recently a contestant on Celebrity Family Feud and fans are calling foul on her being asked a feet-related question on the game show.

Megan Thee Stallion on Family Feud

On Tuesday night (July 9), Hot Girl Meg was a contestant on the long-running game show Family Feud hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. During Megan's faceoff on the episode, Harvey asks the question: "Name something you've done to your mate's feet?" Megan chimes in without hesitation with the No. 1 answer: massage. She also chooses to play instead of pass on the question. While Megan seemed unfazed by the question in real time, her fans have been calling the game show out.

Megan Fans Rip Family Feud for Feet Question

Megan fans on social media have been calling foul on the question due to the fact that Megan was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez in 2020, which was clearly a traumatic experience for the Houston rapper.

"The feet question for megan would’ve had me looking at them sideways fr," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on the topic.

"Celebrity Family Feud is messy cuz why would they have this foot category the night Meg is on here??" another person tweeted.

"B**ch they on family feud asking Megan Questions about feet. I cannot. This is messy," another post reads.

The shooting is clearly a sour moment in Megan's career, but that hasn't stopped people from carelessly referencing the incident. In November of 2022, Drake faced backlash for appearing to bring up the shooting on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." In May, Eminem faced backlash for referencing Megan's shooting on his new single "Houdini."

See Megan Thee Stallion being asked a feet-related question on Celebrity Family Feud and reactions below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion on Family Feud

See Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion Being Asked Feet-Related Question