Four months after burning up the summer of 2020 with her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted track "Wap," Cardi B returns with a new song called "Up."

On Friday (Feb. 5), Cardi B offered her new track, "Up." The single comes after the 28-year-old rapper teased the artwork via Instagram and Twitter earlier this week. Cardi shared the glittered-down cover art on Monday (Feb. 1), writing, "My new single 'UP' drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up."

The uptempo new single is produced by DJ SwanQo and Yung Dza, and finds Cardi popping off. "Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly/Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me," she raps on the first verse. "Said my face bomb, ass tight/Racks stack up, Shaq height/Jewelry on me, flashlight/I been lit since last night/Hit him with that good-good/Make a nigga act right/Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy (I know that’s right!)"

Along with the new audio, Cardi has put out an accompanying eye-popping visual that features multiple dance routines that highlight a scantily-clad Cardi and crew.

"Up" is the second single from Bardi's highly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album. However, it's unclear when the Invasion of Privacy follow-up will be arriving. In August of last year, Cardi B gave some details on the LP and confirmed it will address the rumors surrounding her relationship with her husband Offset.

"If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I'm going to put it in the fuckin' music, and you can buy it, too," she shared of what to expect on the album, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus. "I'm not going to give it to you all for free," she told Elle magazine in the publication's September of 2020 issue.

Now Cardi is two singles in, so fans are likely hoping that her second album arrives sooner than later.

