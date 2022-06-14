The Game Is Confused Why Lizzo Changed Her ‘Grrrls’ Song Lyric After Being Labeled Ableist

Lizzo has changed a lyric to one of her new songs after being accused of being an ableist, and The Game is scratching his head over why the move was made.

The popstar has been catching heat for using the term "spazz" on her new song "GRRRLS," which dropped last week. On Monday (June 13), The Game weighed in on the drama under a Shade Room post about the topic.

"Spaz is like wilding out... I'm lost," typed the Drillmatic rhymer.

Lizzo was just as naive to the situation as well when she spit the lines, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? I'ma spazz," on her new track.

The singer and many others have since been educated about the term on social media.

"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad," one Twitter user posted. "‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better."

Ableism is defined as discrimination in favor of able-bodied people.

LIzzo has taken heed to being educated and addressed the issue on Instagram on Monday.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS,'" she started. "Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally. I'm proud to say there's a version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

The song lyric has since been changed to, "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/Do you see this shit? Hold me back."

