310babii, El Snappo, Quin NFN and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Georgette Cline
Published: September 5, 2025

From the West to the South this week, the new releases may be slim, but the quality more than makes up for it. Listen to new hip-hop projects from 310babii, El Snappo and Quin NFN below.

Webkam
310babii
High IQ/EMPIRE

Not Fa Da Industry
El Snappo
300 Entertainment

Quincho II
Quin NFN
EMPIRE