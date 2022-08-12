Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo

Drake has joined the face tattoo club.

Drizzy already has several tattoos. On Thursday night (Aug. 11), the billionaire(?) rap star shared a series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features his latest bit of ink: initials under his eye. In the picture, the letters “s” and “g” are seen in lower-case old English script. In the caption of the post, Drizzy revealed the tattoo is a dedication to his mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.

Drake got the work done by Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Noah Lee, who shared video of the Canadian rap star under the needle on his Instagram page. Lee has previously done work for recording artists like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Joe Jonas and others.

Drake has over two-dozen tattoos, including Toronto’s CN Tower, his dad Dennis Graham’s mugshot, portraits of Lil Wayne, Sade and Aaliyah, and the 6 God symbol. In 2019, he got himself tattooed in front of the Beatles on Abbey Road on his forearm, a flex to cement the fact that Drake surpassed the group for the the most number of hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Honestly, Nevermind rhymer’s new ink comes on the heels of him recently making fun of his dad for the portrait tattoo of Drake his pops got five years ago.

"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," Drake recently wrote in the caption of a picture of the tattoo with several crying laughing emojis.

Dennis has since gotten the tattoo of Drake redone.

See Video of Drake Getting His First Face Tattoo Below