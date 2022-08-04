See Drake’s $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Drake has a big amount. And he spares no expense when it comes to his homes. This is definitely the case with his latest Los Angeles mansion.

Drake bought his newest California digs back in March from English rock star Robbie Williams for a reported price of $75 million, which is more than twice what Williams paid when he acquired the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano back in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Built in 2001, the mansion and guests houses boasts 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and 24,000-plus square feet of living space in total.

The home sits on 20 acres of land in Benedict Canyon, which makes it one of the biggest estates in the 90210. As for amenities, Drake's crib also has a movie theater, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, elevator, game room, mosaic-tiled pool and more.

Back in June, Drake sold his other California manor for $12 million. Located in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills, Drake boasted about the former home, nicknamed The Y.O.L.O. Estate, on the 2016 track "Summer Sixteen" where he raps, "Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye/And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine's just bigger's what I’m saying." It was also the location of Drake and Kanye's epic basketball battle. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford reportedly bought two of the smaller homes on the property when it went on the market in March. The buyer of the main house is unknown.

Of course, Drake also owns a massive $6.7 million compound in the Bridal Path neighborhood in Toronto. It was prominently featured in music video for "Toosie Slide."

See Photos of Drake's $75 Million Los Angeles Mansion and His Former Hidden Hills Digs Below

See Photos of Drake's New Los Angeles Home