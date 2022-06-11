NLE Choppa Claims He Can ‘Help and Heal’ Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

NLE Choppa claims he can help and heal Justin Bieber, who is currently suffering from facial paralysis.

NLE Choppa hopped on his Twitter account on Saturday morning (June 11), urging fans of Justin Bieber to tell the pop singer that he can help with his current medical crisis. For those who don’t know, Bieber revealed on his Instagram on Friday (June 10) that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him unable to move the right half of his face.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the video. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

On Twitter, the rapper-turned-herbalist said that he wasn’t sure if his label, Warner Records, had reached out to the “Peaches” singer, but he wanted his fans to tell him that he could “help and heal” him.

"I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on instagram idk if it was sent out because I don’t run it," Choppa wrote. "But can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal."

The 19-year-old rhymer also added two "100" emojis and a prayer hands emoji for emphasis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a disease that can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. There is no known cure, but early treatment can decrease the risk of long-term complications.

It’s unclear what NLE Choppa thinks he has in his herbal arsenal that could help with JB’s facial paralysis. Hopefully, Justin is receiving the right medical treatments and will make a full recovery.