Justin Bieber Reveals His Top Five Rappers

Justin Bieber has collaborated in some form or fashion with plenty of rappers over the years and now he's revealing his top five favorite artists in hip-hop.

During an appearance on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast via Amazon Music on Thursday (March 25), the Grammy Award-winning singer ran through the list of his top five rappers and named some all-time greats.

"You know, when you open this conversation there's always room for, 'Awe, he can't believe this,'" Bieber began. "But, um ... I would say, Lil Wayne, Biggie, Eminem, Kanye West and my favorite is Drizzy Drake."

It's ironic—or maybe not so much—that Biebs name-dropped fellow Canadian artist Drake because Bieber actually starred in DJ Khaled's music video for his track "Popstar" featuring the Toronto native. Although the OVO Records head honcho pretty much dominated the record, he was rarely present in the video. Instead, Justin Bieber lip-synced Drizzy's bars throughout the entire eight-minute visual.

Drake even thanked Biebs via social media for standing in for him. "Thanks JB.....I owe you one," Drizzy tweeted around the time the video dropped last September.

Aside from Drake, though, Bieber recently collabed with Chance The Rapper on the pop singer's song "Holy," which appears on Justin Bieber's latest album, Justice. News of the joint effort first surfaced on Sept. 15, 2020, when Bieber announced via social media that a song featuring himself and Chano would be arriving days later on Sept. 18, 2020.

Shortly after the song arrived, Chance likened Justin Bieber's then-forthcoming LP, presumably Justice, to Michael Jackson's classic Off the Wall album and was immediately torn to shreds via social media.

DaBaby also revealed last October that he has several songs with Bieber. When a fan asked the former 2019 XXL Freshman when he'll collab with the pop superstar, Baby replied, "We got like 5 of em." A collab from DaBaby and Justin Bieber hasn't arrived yet, but perhaps in due time.

Check out Justin Bieber revealing his top five rappers to DJ Khaled below.

