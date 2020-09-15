Chance The Rapper to Feature on Justin Bieber’s New Single “Holy”

The rumored collaboration between Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper has been confirmed and is slated to be released later this week.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber announced via social media that their new single "Holy" will be dropping this Friday (Sept.18). Jumping on Instagram, both artists posted a picture of Justin Bieber with captions teasing the forthcoming song's arrival.

"➡️➡️ #HOLY WITH @JUSTINBIEBER FRIDAY !!! PRE-SAVE IT NOW!!," the former 2014 XXL Freshman wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Justin also offered his own promotion of the single, writing, "New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com."

Since both Bieber and Chance are known to have a close relationship with God and the song is titled "Holy," it's possible the track could be a non-secular single the two artists cooked up for their fans.

The record, which belongs to Bieber, is just one of several collaborations to come from the two. Back in 2016, when Chance released his third mixtape, Coloring Book, they offered "Juke Jam." The following year, the Chicago rhymer and JB dropped "I'm the One" as part of DJ Khaled's Grateful album. Although Justin and the "No Problems" rapper have yet to preview the new cut, given their track record as collaborators, the song is sure to be a banger.

"Holy" will be the second single the 27-year-old rapper has released this month. Last week (Sept. 11), Chano and Ludacris dropped "Found You."