A Look at the Dopest Props and Memorabilia From Hip-Hop Music Videos We Wish We Owned

In hip-hop, rap videos are key in helping artists deliver a compelling narrative or debut an innovative idea. A successful visual is creative enough to hold the viewer's attention and make them like the song even more. In some cases, an eye-catching video prop commands the fans' eyes and makes the video even more memorable.

With that in mind, we're highlighting some of the dopest, awesome, outrageous and weird props and memorabilia from music videos that a rap fan would love to own. When thinking of iconic items from music videos, Missy Elliott's visually stunning 1997 video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" featuring the rap veteran wearing an inflatable trash bag comes to mind. This is a collector's item any hip-hop enthusiast would love to own. Or how about Kanye West's humongous gold pendant of Horus that he rocked in his state-of-the-art clip for "Power" in 2010. That piece of jewelry could be the ultimate conversation-starter for any rap supporter.

For rap fans into hip-hop memorabilia, Salt-N-Pepa's customized 8 Ball jackets that they rocked in their classic 1987 video for "Push It" are a must-have. Additionally, MC Hammer's genie pants that he donned in his 1990 "Can't Touch This" video are a piece of memorabilia perfect for an old school hip-hop head.

And if toys are of interest, the Wanksta doll from 50 Cent's "Wanksta" video or the Travis Scott action figure from his wildly inventive "90210" clip are two great pop culture figures to have in a collection.

So, XXL takes a look back at some of the coolest rap music videos and highlights the props that any rap fan would love to have in their possession. Check out the list for yourself below.