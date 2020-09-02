A Look at the Dopest Props and Memorabilia From Hip-Hop Music Videos We Wish We Owned
In hip-hop, rap videos are key in helping artists deliver a compelling narrative or debut an innovative idea. A successful visual is creative enough to hold the viewer's attention and make them like the song even more. In some cases, an eye-catching video prop commands the fans' eyes and makes the video even more memorable.
With that in mind, we're highlighting some of the dopest, awesome, outrageous and weird props and memorabilia from music videos that a rap fan would love to own. When thinking of iconic items from music videos, Missy Elliott's visually stunning 1997 video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" featuring the rap veteran wearing an inflatable trash bag comes to mind. This is a collector's item any hip-hop enthusiast would love to own. Or how about Kanye West's humongous gold pendant of Horus that he rocked in his state-of-the-art clip for "Power" in 2010. That piece of jewelry could be the ultimate conversation-starter for any rap supporter.
For rap fans into hip-hop memorabilia, Salt-N-Pepa's customized 8 Ball jackets that they rocked in their classic 1987 video for "Push It" are a must-have. Additionally, MC Hammer's genie pants that he donned in his 1990 "Can't Touch This" video are a piece of memorabilia perfect for an old school hip-hop head.
And if toys are of interest, the Wanksta doll from 50 Cent's "Wanksta" video or the Travis Scott action figure from his wildly inventive "90210" clip are two great pop culture figures to have in a collection.
So, XXL takes a look back at some of the coolest rap music videos and highlights the props that any rap fan would love to have in their possession. Check out the list for yourself below.
Stan's LetterEminem's "Stan" Featuring Dido
Eminem’s 2000 track “Stan” is arguably his rap masterpiece. The video itself is a chilling narrative that vividly matches Em’s narrative on the song. The fictional letter the deranged Stan wrote to the Detroit rapper would be the ultimate memorabilia for the die-hard Eminem fan.
Inflatable Trash BagMissy Elliott's "The Rain"
Missy Elliott stunned the world when she appeared in what looks like a blown-up trash bag in the Hype Williams-directed visual for “The Rain.” To be in possession of Missy’s historic inflatable trash bag would be supa dupa fly.
Wanksta Doll50 Cent's "Wanksta"
50 Cent jokingly clowns Ja Rule in his 2003 video for “Wanksta.” In the clip, a young kid (Fif’s son, Marquise Jackson) is playing with a Wanksta doll complete with a guitar and bandana. Although his name is not mentioned, the doll is supposed to resemble Ja Rule. Copping a piece of hip-hop history that is part of a never-ending feud between Fif and Ja would be epic.
Travis Scott Action FigureTravis Scott's "90210" Featuring Kacy Hill
Forget a G.I. Joe doll, owning a Travis Scott action figure ups your cool factor. La Flame’s video for "90210," where you can witness the doll in action, is wildly inventive.
Humongous Gold Pendant of HorusKanye West's "Power"
Kanye West’s video for "Power" is literally a work of art. During the nearly two-minute clip, which is seemingly a painting come to life, Yeezy rocks a large gold pendant of Horus. While this is an ultimate ornament to own, we can't see how anyone could rock it without hurting their neck.
Blue Goblin MaskBusta Rhymes' "Gimme Some More"
The blue goblin mask with beady yellow eyes in Busta Rhymes' “Gimme Some More” video is genuinely scary. Halloween isn't the only time to have this on display. The creativity and craftsmanship that went into designing this piece is evident all around. Getting a hold of one of Busta’s crazy top hats that he wore in his “Woo-Hah” video would be cool, too.
Shiny SuitsThe Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" Featuring Diddy and Mase
Back in the late 1990s, shiny suits were all the rage, particularly with artists on Bad Boy Records. Diddy and Mase’s shiny ’fits in the late Notorious B.I.G.’s "Mo Money Mo Problems" video would be a valuable collector’s item for a rap fan.
Golf MaskTyler, The Creator's "IFHY"
Tyler, The Creator is a rejected lover in the trippy "IFHY" video. The rapper dons an exaggerated face mask to resemble a Black Ken doll. Avid Odd Future fans (or doll collectors) are the perfect customers for this one.
Motorcycle SculptureNicki Minaj's "Super Bass"
Nicki Minaj has plenty of fun in her colorful "Super Bass” video. In the clip, she parades around in vibrant ’fits and neon-colored wigs, but the faux ice sculpture of the motorcycle is what really stands out. This is a Barb's dream cop.
Clay FiguresTrippie Redd's "Yell Oh" Featuring Young Thug
Trippie Redd and Young Thug embark on a claymation adventure in their "Yell Oh" video. Directed by claymation artist William Child, Trippie and Thugger hit the strip club and evade police during a trippy joyride. Their journey ends when they fall into the mouth of an underground monster. These clay figures of Trippie and Thugger are a must-have.
Customized 8 Ball JacketsSalt-N-Pepa's "Push It"
Salt-N-Pepa’s "Push It" video is a throwback to performance-driven rap clips. The trio’s customized 8 Ball jackets are some of the the dopest hip-hop memorabilia for any devoted rap fan wanting to relive hip-hop moments from the 1980s. Christopher “Play” Martin of Kid ’N Play actually designed their 8 Ball jackets at the Harlem studio of legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan. “I never thought in a million years that those jackets would become as iconic and popular or identifiable as they are today,” Martin told Vogue magazine in 2016.
Marionette DollsOutKast's "Da Art of Storytellin' (Part 1)"
OutKast are some of the best storytellers in the rap game. The Atlanta duo also have some of the most creative music videos. One of them is for “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Part 1).” The clip features André 3000, Big Boi and Slick Rick rapping their lyrics as marionettes. For rap fans with kids, sharing the history of hip-hop through these cool puppets is a memorable moment in itself.
Face HoodieTierra Whack's "Whack World"
Tierra Whack’s "Whack World" is a wacky video (pun intended). Outside of the 2019 XXL Freshman’s incredible lyricism and creative mind, peep the creativity that goes into the matching face hoodie she wears at the beginning of the clip. Rocking this eye-popping piece is a fashion statement for a hip-hop fan with flair.
Gold ThroneKendrick Lamar's "King Kunta"
Kendrick Lamar’s the king of his Compton ’hood in the fantastic video for "King Kunta.” He sits on the gold throne and brings along kids from around the way to join in the fun. K-Dot stans will feel like royalty if they owned this striking chair from the visual.
Genie PantsMC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This"
MC Hammer’s "U Can't Touch This" is one of the greatest dance videos of all time. The rap legend earned a name for himself as a fashion icon due to the iconic genie pants, which became a major fashion trend in the early 1990s. Hammer’s genie pants would be the ultimate collector’s item for any ’90's rap lover.
Knicks HatBobby Shmurda's "Hot N*gga"
There are some music videos that go viral on social media every few years and Bobby Shmurda's 2014 visual for "Hot N*gga" is one of them. The Brooklyn rapper is having a grand ol' time in the clip, hanging out on the block with his boys including Rowdy Rebel. The moment that still has everyone wondering "What happened to it?" is when Bobby throws his Knicks hat up in the air and it never comes back down into the frame. The memes and viral moments from the hat alone make this one of the dopest props to own from a rap video in the modern era.
Block OutfitsKanye West and Lil Pump's "I Love It" Featuring Adele Givens
Kanye West and Lil Pump’s sexually explicit song and its accompanying video for “I Love It” is a little weird, but it's funny seeing them dancing in their block outfits. Kanye and Pump's huge square costumes and overgrown Yeezy footwear are perfect for rap fans to wear on Halloween.
Hulk ArmsLudacris' "Get Back"
Although Ludacris filmed his "Get Back" video in 2004, it fits perfectly in these current times of social distancing and wearing facial masks. What stands out the most in the visual is Luda’s Hulk-looking arms, which he uses to swat away annoying people. Anyone seriously following the social distancing guidelines during the pandemic would love these.
Glasses and Fake NoseDigital Undergound's "Humpty Dance"
There are so many iconic dance moves in rap, but, arguably, none more memorable than the “Humpty Dance.” Created by Digital Underground’s frontman and producer Shock G, the “Humpty Dance" was performed by his rap alter ego Humpty Hump, who donned Groucho glasses and a fake plastic nose. For the ultimate hip-hop collector, owning these rare eyeglasses would be a dream come true. Interestingly, Shock G owns six different types of noses, including some gold and platinum ones.
Lady Dame PuppetChance The Rapper's "Same Drugs"
Chance The Rapper performs in an alternative world full of puppets in his charming video for "Same Drugs." In the visual, the Chicago artist's singing costar is a life-size puppet named Lady Dame. The puppet was the idea of Chano's art director and illustrator O.J. Hays, and was fully fleshed out by design company Anatomorphex. This life-size puppet is a one-of-kind collector's item for the ultimate Chance The Rapper fan.