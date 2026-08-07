NLE The Great and Erica Ravén Break Up Eight Months After Getting Engaged

NLE The Great and Erica Ravén have called it quits eight months after getting engaged to be married.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Erica revealed the update in a video posted on Instagram.

People have been asking are me and Bryson still together. I just wanted to tell y'all we are no longer together. I am single. I did the best to be the best Beyoncé. And I showed up as much as I can. I gave as much love as I can. But sometimes it's just not enough. So, I will be moving forward by my lonesome, focusing on myself."

She went on to say there is no ill will between her and NLE.

NLE The Great and singer Erica Ravén had been dating since late 2025. The breakup comes after NLE shared footage on social media of him proposing to Erica last December, along with the caption "Now, that's gansta."

Recently, NLE has been focused on his music. Last month, he revealed his new maroon-wig-wearing alter ego, Shiloh.

"Introducing SHILOH…," he wrote with a series of photos of himself in his wig. "Shiloh: Tranquility, Peace, & Gods gift. The Light Bringer."

"I’ve turned my back on this lane, but here is my return!" he added about the transition to a more positive vibe. "Eyes out my rear view I’ve seen my influence shape the music we hear today. Time To Reclaim The THRONE. IM READY !!!! #Shiloh444 #ALBUMREADY."

On July 30, he released the single "Light It Up"

See video of Erica Ravén revealing she and NLE The Great are no longer together below.

Watch Erica Ravén Announce She Is No Longer Dating NLE The Great

See Rappers Who Got Divorced