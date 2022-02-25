Kodak Black’s Mom Gets a Sniper Gang Tattoo – Watch

Kodak Black's mom is making her Sniper Gang affiliation permanently known.

In a video Kodak shared on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 24), the South Florida rapper's mother is seen getting Sniper Gang tattooed on her upper arm. The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

"She's getting tatted up," Yak says in the beginning of the clip as his mom sits at a table getting the lettering done on her arm. "She's dropping that SG on her skin," he added.

Kodak Black's son is also in the clip and is seen doing his homework.

Later on in the video, Kodak shares that he's always wanted four children: two boys and two girls.

Mama Kodak chimed in and said, "Yup."

Sniper Gang is Kodak Black's record label, which includes artists like fellow Florida rapper and protégé Jackboy, John Wicks, Petho Burr, C Clip Beatz and Mr. Flipper.

Kodak recently showed love to his mom by purchasing her a $3 million mansion to celebrate her birthday. Project Baby uploaded a post on IG, displaying balloons, several bouquets of flowers and a pink Hermés Birkin bag.

He captioned the image, "Minor Incident Over The Weekend But All Praise To YAHWEH I Wasn’t Too Late To Put A Smile On Momma Face. Soon I Landed I Bought Her A New Mansion Fa 3’Million Dollars All Cash. The Realtor Was Real Enough To Get Us In There Within a Week !!!”

Yak and his mom made headlines last year as well, but on a less positive note. A video of the rhymer and his matriarch dancing inappropriately, where Kodak is seen groping his mother's butt, began circulating online and quickly became the subject of backlash on social media.

Nonetheless, despite Kodak's countless antics, he's still pumping out new music. His latest album, Back for Everything, dropped today (Feb. 25) at midnight.

Check out the video of Kodak Black's mom getting a Sniper Gang tattoo below.