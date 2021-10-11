Kodak Black Touches Mother Inappropriately, Tries to Kiss Her in Uncomfortable Video

Kodak Black became a trending topic on the internet today after video footage began circulating online of him making uncomfortable gestures towards his mother while the two danced together.

In a clip that began making its rounds on social media on Sunday (Oct. 10), Yak and his mom, Marcelene Simmons, are sharing a dance to Rutshelle Guillaumes' "M Pa La Ankò" at a birthday celebration. The party was reportedly for the rapper's brother. Kodak is first seen twirling his mother around as they do a rendition of a slow dance mixed with a two-step. He later grabs his mother's butt and also attempts to kiss her near her mouth or on her lips. The mother and son share laughter and then Kodak tries to kiss her again.

Towards the end of the clip, Mama Kodak walks away and her son tries to reach for her butt once more.

Social media users immediately chimed in on the footage, with the primary consensus being perplexed by the South Florida rhymer's actions.

One person tweeted, "Kodak Black had a vice grip on his moms ass and his niggas in the video was hyping him up and laughing. He not the only sicko that need to be put in Arkham Asylum and shot to the moon."

Another wrote, "No way I didn’t just see kodak black grabbing his mum cheeks???. Like what the Florida behavior is going on here wtf ???"

A third person typed, "Why I'm seeing kodak black grabbing his mom's ass on my timeline."

Project Baby hasn't addressed the commentary surrounding the video of him dancing with his mother.

Kodak has been making headlines for various reasons as of late. Last week, he uploaded a concerning post on Twitter, suggesting he was considering harming himself. He later cleared the air, apologizing for the post, and revealed that he is not suicidal.

One of his producers, Dyryk, also called out Megan Thee Stallion this past weekend, accusing her of ghostwriting and discrediting her talent as a rapper—claims that Meg have debunked in the past.

See more reactions below to the video of Kodak Black grabbing his mother's butt and attempting to kiss her on the lips.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.