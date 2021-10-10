Kodak Black Issues Statement About Disturbing Tweets, Says He’s Not Suicidal

Kodak Black is clearing the air after posting a disturbing message about harming himself last week.

Last night (Oct. 9), Kodak returned to Instagram and posted a lengthy letter on his page addressing the recent concerning message.

"I mean maybe that wasn't the best thing to tweet and very selfish of me to let a thought like that succumb," Yak started. "I apologize to me for doubting myself like [I] ain't a raw ass gangsta ass niggaa but thugs need love too you know and it's totally unfair to the people that DO Love me that DO Care & wanna see me happy and successful, however that looks like! Thanks to everybody that was concerned and the calls and texts as I understand I made a bold statement but don't worry I'm not suicidal and have no plans on harming myself."

Kodak continued, "I been in maximum prisons people committing suicide and die from the hands of their cell mates right next to me, I been beaten by authorities 1,000 miles away from home no point of contact to family, never contemplated taking myself out. I got a great support system & surrounded by love, somebody put a false rumor in my head that drove me to the edge that I can’t say but all in all I’m ok! I’m really in need of a vacation but being on probation keep me stuck in this unhealthy environment where my only choice is running round the hood thuggin.”

The South Florida rhymer promised to keep his composure in instances like this from now on.

“No matter how strong you are everyone have their days and it’s ok, as a general I swear to never show any signs of weakness that shit ain’t Zool Fa the people that look up to me," he added. "I lost one of my snipers to suicide. Mental health issues and depression is real but I see this Lil fuck n-gga happy to see my vibe off and decides he wants to kick me while I’m down. Don’t worry I got enough energy and yo bitch ass gave me all the motivation I need to keep stepping. #NightMare.”

Kodak had fans concerned last week when he posted tweets that sounded like he may be on the verge of harming himself. "So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up ... Nobody Cares ... I'm Everywhere @ Once ... Friends Playin In My Head ... Girls Playin Wit My Heart , Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous," Kodak typed in the first message.

He added in a follow-up tweet, "Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself."

Afterward, Kodak deactivated his IG account.

KodakBlack1k via Twitter

KodakBlack1k via Twitter

Kodak is currently completing a residential treatment program after failing a drug test and violating his probation back in August. Recently, his attorney requested Kodak be allowed to leave the state to complete treatment.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.