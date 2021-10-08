Kodak Black has concerned his fans after posting troubling messages online and then deactivating his social media accounts.

At some point last night (Oct. 7), Yak shared two alarming tweets, in which he speaks on feeling abandoned and wanting to harm himself.

"So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up ... Nobody Cares ... I'm Everywhere @ Once ... Friends Playin In My Head ... Girls Playin Wit My Heart , Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous," he typed in the first message.

In the second, Kodak said, "Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself."

KodakBlack1k via Twitter

KodakBlack1k via Twitter

After writing those messages, it appears that Kodak Black deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

KodakBlack1k via Twitter

kodakblack via Instagram

One fan tweeted, "#KodakBlack please be okay," followed by praying hand emojis.

Another supporter wrote, "We can't lose you Kodak black 🙏."

The circumstances surrounding Kodak's social media posts are unclear. However, we hope that he overcomes what he's currently going through.

The South Florida rapper's tweets come after news was confirmed that he is expecting his second child, a baby girl. Yak and his girlfriend, real estate agent Miranda Johnson, should be welcoming their daughter either later this year or in early 2022, according to Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen.

Kodak was also recently at odds with his rap protégé Jackboy. Back in August, the two artists engaged in a yelling match via Instagram Live, in which Project Baby accused Jackboy of instigating the YoungBoy Never Broke Again beef. They had exchanged words subliminally prior to that back-and-forth.

However, Kodak Black and Jackboy were able to see beyond the noise, and not allow their friendship to be dismantled by what could be trivial issues. In the end, they were able to reconcile.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kodak Black for a comment.

See more reactions from concerned and supportive fans below.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.