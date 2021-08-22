Kodak Black Says He Was on Boxer Gervonta Davis’ Plane When It Crashed

Kodak Black claims he was a passenger on the private flight that crashed with boxer Gervonta Davis this weekend.

The South Florida rapper made the claim on Twitter early Sunday morning (Aug. 22). "I Was On Dat Jet Wit @Gervontaa," Kodak posted.

He also alleged he was hurt in the accident. "I’m Not Ok," he added. "Shittt Me, My Neck My Back all dat."

It is unclear if Kodak is telling the truth or being facetious. There are photos and video on the rapper's Instagram Story where he clearly does not look like he was recently in a plane crash or injured in the way he claimed on Twitter. In one video clip, he appears to be enjoying himself at the club.

News first broke of Gervonta Davis being involved in a plane crash during takeoff when he went on Instagram Live immediately following the harrowing event on Saturday (Aug. 21). The 26-year-old boxer shared video of himself lying on the tarmac seemingly still in shock.

"It took off but... it didn't take off," Davis said in the video. "I'm good... but I'm sweating and shaking," he added. "For anybody that wants to fly private, I think it is over. I'm driving or catching a train."

Along with the boxer, there were an additional eight members of his team on the flight including a small child and two dogs. Davis later commented on the incident on his Instagram Story, posting a photo of himself before he boarded the plane along with the caption, "I walk with angels."

Davis has yet to respond to Kodak's claims of also being present at the time of the crash.