6ix9ine Resurfaces in a Club, Appears to Taunt Boxer Gervonta Davis: Watch

6ix9ine is back outside and it looks like the trouble-starting rapper may have almost gotten into an altercation with boxer Gervonta Davis.

Video surfaced of Tekashi in a Miami strip club on Sunday (Nov. 29), which marks the first time the Brooklyn rapper has been captured on video in public for several weeks. The TattleTales rapper in seen in the video throwing several stacks of cash. At one point, he appears angered and stares at someone on the other side of the club. According to the person who captured the clip, it was Davis, who tried to fight Tekashi.

Someone who appears to be the undefeated knockout boxer can be seen briefly walking through the crowd. No altercation is captured on camera. However, 6ix9ine is seen yelling at someone, presumably Davis, in multiple scenes of the video.

Davis has seemingly responded to the slight dust up on Instagram. On his IG Story, he posted the word "Snitchk", which could be a reference to Tekashi being a federal informant. He later added the cryptic line, "You get hit for just being around a MF..but who am I!" Davis also tweeted and deleted "69K."

Gervontaa via Instagram

Tekashi has been strangely ducking the limelight since shortly after his September album TattleTales significantly underperformed in the sales department, only showing up in brief, randomly obscure video clips on social media here and there.

In the last video posted to his Instagram page, uploaded over two months ago, he is jokingly tearing down advertisements for the album. In September, he reportedly had to be hospitalized after accidentally overdosing on caffeine and weight loss pills.