Kodak Black Violates Probation With Failed Drug Test

Kodak Black has failed to adhere to the conditions of his probation in connection to the rapper's federal gun case.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Sept. 29), Kodak was ordered to remain in the residential program he is currently in for 90 days for treatment after failing to comply with the conditions of his supervised release. In legal documents filed on Sept. 2, Yak, whose government name is now Bill K. Kapri, received a summons for "Violation of Mandatory Condition, by unlawfully possessing or using a controlled substance."

There is a stipulation of a $25,000 personal surety bond as well with the condition that Kodak remain in the residential program for 90 days.

TMZ reported this morning that Kodak's failed drug test resulted in his court hearing this week, where the judge ordered his 90-day stretch in the residential program.

At the top of the year, before President Joe Biden was sworn into office, former President Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black, who at the time was serving a nearly four-year sentence on a federal firearms charge stemming from his May 11, 2019 arrest. Kodak was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami that same day. Project Baby was initially due to be released from prison on Nov. 11, 2022, but he was released immediately and fully exonerated thanks to Trump's pardon back in January, which also benefited Lil Wayne and over 70 other individuals.

This latest Kodak Black news comes a couple of weeks after it was confirmed that the Florida rapper is expecting his second child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson. Kodak has a 6-year-old son from a prior relationship and is expecting his baby girl to arrive later this year or in early 2022.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kodak Black and his attorney for a comment on this matter.