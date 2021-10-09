Kodak Black Requests Permission to Leave Florida for Treatment

Kodak Black is completing a 90-day treatment program after violating the stipulations of his probation with a failed drug test. Now the South Florida rapper is requesting to leave his home state to finish the program.

The embattled artist is currently in a Florida residential treatment facility as ordered by a judge after his urine sample was flagged for an illicit substance back in August. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Saturday (Oct. 9), Kodak Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, is looking to get the rhymer moved to another location.

Doctors reportedly think it would be in Kodak's best interest to serve out the final month of his stint outside of the Sunshine State. The physicians who are assisting Kodak say a change of scenery would be best for his chances of success. As of press time, a judge has not signed off on the rhymer's request.

The Sniper Gang rapper is on probation in connection to his federal gun case, for which he had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump in January. Following his release, Kodak was given a 36-month period of probation.

News about Kodak's request comes a day after the rapper posted a concerning message on social media and deactivated his accounts. "So Lonely Depressed Sad & Fucked Up ... Nobody Cares ... I'm Everywhere @ Once ... Friends Playin In My Head ... Girls Playin Wit My Heart , Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous," he typed in the first message. In the second, Kodak said, "Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself."

Last month, it was revealed that Kodak is currently expecting a baby girl with his partner, Maranda Johnson. The baby is due later this year or sometime in early 2022.

XXL has reached out to Kodak's team and lawyer for comment.