Kodak Black sends his gratitude to the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (January 20), Kodak Black sent out a thank you on Twitter to Donald Trump for commuting his four-year prison sentence stemming from the rapper's arrest in May of 2019 that took place during the Rolling Loud Miami Festival that year.

"I Want To Thank The President @realDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," the Twitter post on social media began.

As the tweet continued, Kodak went on to thank his lawyer and supporters for believing in him.

"I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."

Daniel Scavino, Jr. is a political adviser who served in the Trump administration as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications from 2019 to 2021 and Director of Social Media from 2017 to 2021.

According to Reuters, on Jan. 19, the former 45th president issued several presidential pardons to Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

Kodak's release date is currently scheduled for Nov. 11, 2022, with the possibility that he could be released to a halfway house as early as this year.

While Kodak's sentence is being commuted, he is still facing charges for sexual assault. "According to investigators, on or about February 7, 2016, Octave is alleged to have engaged in the sexual battery of the victim at a hotel located at 2120 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC," South Carolina's Florence County Sheriff's spokesman Major Michael Nunn said in a statement in August of 2016." The trial was set to begin in 2019, but no new date has been set for the trial.