Kodak Black Producer Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Using Ghostwriters

Kodak Black’s producer Dyryk has Twitter buzzing after accusing Megan Thee Stallion of using ghostwriters.

On Saturday (Oct. 9), Dyryk jumped on his Instagram Live and claimed that the 2019 XXL Freshman uses writing camps in the studio.

“@TheeStallion BEEN IN YOUR WRITING CAMPS WITH ALL YOUR ‘GO-TO WRITERS,'” he wrote in all caps. “YOU ARE DEFINITELY NOT THE TALENT BEHIND ANY OF YOUR RECORDS. GO CLING ON THAT BOTTLE AND RE-CUT THAT VERSE ONE MORE TIME, YOU DIDN’T MATCH THE REFERENCE THEY WROTE FOR YOU.”

Dyryk, who has produced songs for Kodak like “First Love” and “Gnarly,” was addressing Megan’s perceived clap back at Yak for his comments on a podcast that aired last week. In the interview, Kodak was asked about Megan’s use of the catchphrase “Drive the boat” in reference to her popular drinking game, which consists of taking straight shots of liquor, preferably Hennessy or D'Usse.

In his response, Kodak said that he’s still looking for his credit and maintains that he created the phrase first. “Pay the piper,” the Florida rapper stated.

On Oct. 8, it appeared that Megan may have responded to Kodak’s remarks by tweeting the internet catchphrase “YB Better”—which YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fans use on countless tweets and IG comments—and “You fell off...period." A couple of tweets later, she wrote, “If you an opp don’t tweet at me...this is not a group project.”

As for the ghostwriting accusations made by Dyryk, Megan has been fighting back against unsubstantiated ghostwriting claims since she entered the rap game. “I write all my own shit don’t let nobody gas you up like that,” Megan clapped back on her IG account in May of 2019 when singer Wolftyla alleged that she wrote some of the Juicy J-produced track “Simon Says,” on Megan's Fever project. “That clout shit crazy.”

The Houston rapper then added, "Like I said don’t nobody write my shit for me...so don’t try to insinuate you did...just be clear from the beginning. I didn’t even know she had nothing to do with the song Juicy J say you ain’t write nothing. Simon says shut tf up."

Ghostwriters or not, Megan is a super talented MC and she’s only just scratched the surface.