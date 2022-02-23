Kodak Black Says If His Child Is a Boy, He’ll Be the Mother’s Boyfriend, But If It’s a Girl, He’ll Be Her Baby Daddy

Kodak Black gave a weird response about being a soon-to-be father again in his new interview with The Breakfast Club.

During his video interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was published on Wednesday (Feb. 23) on their YouTube channel, Kodak revealed that he has another baby on the way. Despite the baby news, Yak said he doesn't want a girl this time around, instead he wants a boy. When TBC cohost Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Kodak needs to have a girl because it will settle him down, the “Super Gremlin” rapper delivered a crazy response to his suggestion.

“I’m going to lock in with her, I told her last night, ‘Man, you know what, if it’s a boy I’mma be your boyfriend, it’s a girl, I’ll just be your baby daddy,'” he said.

Charlamagne laughed at Kodak’s bizarre statement while cohost Angela Yee was in disbelief. “This is ridiculous," she said.

We don’t know if Kodak is serious or not, but most people will probably find his comment really strange. Nevertheless, it appears that Kodak is expecting a third baby from another woman.

As previously reported, Yak welcomed his second child, a daughter named Queen Yuri Kapri, on Jan. 21. The baby's mother is real estate broker Maranda Johnson. The 24-year-old rapper announced the newborn’s arrival on his Instagram page.

"What's crazy is, you know, today 1/21/22. My baby girl coming," he wrote in a heartfelt IG post. "I can't wait to see her. She coming today. That's great. Queen Yuri. All the missing pieces that I didn't have, she got. She a Z queen."

Kodak also is the father of a 6-year-old son named King from a previous relationship.

Elsewhere, in the interview, Kodak talks about the shooting incident in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend where he was shot in the leg. The South Florida rapper said that he’s counting his blessings every day that he survived the shooting.

"I take my lick," he stated. "I thank God it wasn’t crazy, it wasn’t on some whole ’nother shit. I thank God every day since then, it could have been [worst]."

You can watch Kodak Black's full interview with The Breakfast Club below. Fast-forward to the 11-minute mark to hear him talk about his future child on the way.