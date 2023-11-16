Drake Is Dropping Scary Hours 3 Project Tonight

So much for taking a break from music. Drake has announced he will be dropping his new project Scary Hours 3 on Friday (Nov. 17).

Drake Announces Scary Hours 3 Project

On Thursday (Nov. 16), Drake revealed he will be dropping the third installment in his Scary Hours series in less than 24 hours. Drizzy announced the move via a trailer he shared on Instagram. In the video, which can be seen below, Drizzy pulls up to a venue to see an orchestra performance where he is the sole concertgoer. Drake narrates the video.

"I feel no need to appease anybody," Drake says. "I feel so confident in the body of work that I just dropped, that I know I can go and disappear for whatever. Six months, a year, two years."

"It's not like I'm picking up on some unfinished s**t," he continues. "It's happening on its own. Who am I to fight it, right?"

An announcement shown at the end of the trailer reveals the offering will be executive produced by Noel Cadastre, Drake and Kevin Durant.

"Scary Hours 3. Tonight at Midnight," the post is captioned.

Drake's Scary Hours Series

Drake's first Scary Hours extended play dropped in January of 2018 and features the songs "Diplomatic Immunity" and the eventual Grammy winning track "God's Plan." He put out Scary Hours 2 in March of 2021. It featured a trio of tracks including "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross, and "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby.

Drake is less than two months removed from releasing his new album For All the Dogs. On Monday (Nov. 13), he announced his new It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? with J. Cole, which begins in January. On Wednesday (Nov. 15), The Boy debuted his "First Person Shooter" video with J. Cole.

See the announcement for Drake's Scary Hours 3 project below.

Watch Drake's Scary Hours 3 Announcement