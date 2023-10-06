Drake Will Take a Break From Making Music to Focus on His Health

Drake is ready to take a break following the release of his highly anticipated For All the Dogs album.

On Friday morning (Oct. 6), Drake dropped his much-anticipated For All the Dogs album as the hype has been building for months. A few hours prior to the album's release, Drizzy hosted an episode of Table for One on Sirius XM's Sound 42. During the sit-down, Aubrey spoke on taking a hiatus.

"I probably won’t make music for a little bit," Drake explains in the clip below. “I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

"I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is," Drizzy continues. "So, I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

Drake's For All the Dogs Album Is Here

Drake's For All the Dogs is his eighth solo studio album and his first solo LP Honestly, Nevermind, the dance music project that was released in June of 2022. FATD follows Her Loss, his chart-topping collaborative album with 21 Savage, which dropped in November of 2022. The new album features guest appearances from J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Lil Yachty, Yeat and more.

Drizzy first began teasing that he had a new album on the way all the way back in June as part of the rollout for his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. From there, the Toronto superstar used several dates on his It's All a Blur Tour to reveal that For All the Dogs would feature guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny and others. However, it appears the Nicki collab did not make the cut.

Ahead of the release, Drake dropped two singles, "Slime You Out," featuring SZA, and "8AM in Charlotte." The latter song is his latest tune in his popular timestamp series.

Check out Drake announcing he plans to step back from music below.

Listen to Drake Talk About His Musical Future