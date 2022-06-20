Kevin Gates Says He Would Drink Beyonce’s Urine: ‘This What Everybody Thinking’

Kevin Gates is doubling down on his explicit fantasies about Beyoncé.

On June 17, Gates sat down for an interview on Bootleg Kev's radio show. During the conversation, the topic of the Baton Rouge, La. rapper's "Super General" song came up, which is the track where Gates raps sexually explicit lyrics in regard to Jay-Z's wife. The Khaza MC didn't shy away from his lyrics.

"To be honest, and this is with all due respect, that's one of the most beautiful woman in the world," Kevin Gates explained. I sit in the trap with all the monsters, they say the same thing. All I did is say what everybody think. You the most beautiful woman in the world. I would drink your piss. What the fuck? Like, come on. Right here, in my mouth. What's happening?"

Gates continued. "I speak for the niggas that's incarcerated, that sit there and watch these people on the TV and everything. This what everybody thinking."

Kevin Gates thinks Jay-Z should take the comment as a complement.

"I'd feel good knowing that everybody in the world want this, what I have, what's mine," he added.

Kevin Gates had the internet going nuts when he released the song "Super Gremlin" earlier this month. On the track, Gates addresses his breakup with Dreka and also drops some X-rated bars about Rubi Rose and Beyoncé.

"Ain't no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that's my nigga," Gates raps. "Don't know if they into swinging, Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body shiver."

Kevin Gates is on the heels of releasing his latest album, Khaza. The project is projected to move about 40,000 equivalent albums sales in its first week.

Check out Kevin Gates' interview with Bootleg Kev where he addresses his lyrics about Beyoncé below.