Did Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy The Notorious B.I.G. Crown for Nearly $600,000?

Did Jay-Z and Beyoncé buy The Notorious B.I.G.'s crown for nearly $600,000?

In celebration of Beyoncé's record-breaking Grammy Awards win last Sunday (March 14), she shared a highlight reel on Instagram that includes clips of herself holding multiple Grammys as well as a photo of her daughter, Blue Ivy, sipping on a straw inside a Grammy Award. In Blue's photo, she's rocking a crown that folks think belonged to The Notorious B.I.G., which was recently sold for nearly $600,000.

While it isn't confirmed, people on social media are speculating that Jay-Z and Beyoncé dropped $594,750 on the Biggie crown that Blue is wearing. The B.I.G. crown was sold at Sotheby's Auction House last September. The sale of the crown was announced by the fine art brokerage company on Sept. 15, 2020. The gold plastic headpiece, adorned with multicolored stones, was famously worn by Biggie in the notable "King of New York" photo shoot in 1997. The crown was also signed by the beloved rhymer and Barron Claiborne, the photographer of the photo shoot.

e_price_da_king via Instagram

andrea3stacks via Instagram

kingsh1t0nly via Instagram

As for the gramophone that Blue is sipping from, it's likely symbolic of her recent Grammy win for her role in "Brown Skin Girl," a song featured on her mom's Black Is King visual album that dropped last July. On the outro of the record, the 9-year-old superstar sings, "Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls."

This is Blue Ivy's first Grammy Award, which makes her the second-youngest winner of the award. Bey and Jay's first-born is clearly following in her parents' footsteps. Beyoncé took home four awards this year, including Best Rap Song for "Savage (Remix)" with Megan Thee Stallion, bringing her total Grammy count to 28, making Bey the female artist with the most awards. Jay-Z has 23 Grammy wins.

