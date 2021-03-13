A rare bottle of Jay-Z's D’USSÉ cognac has sold at an auction for a whopping $52,000.

On Friday (March 13), famed auction house Sotheby's revealed a bottle of D’USSÉ Grande Champagne Cognac Anniversaire Limited Edition 1969 sold for $52,000 after going on the block on March 1. The bottle was expected to rake in $24,000 to $75,000, and ended up being sold to an unnamed bidder at around the median price.

The cognac is a very special edition, which is enclosed in a diamond-shaped crystal bottle surrounded with 24 karat gold leaf wrapping and features the symbol of Le Croix de Lorraine. This is one of only 50 bottles that were made in celebration of Jay's 50th birthday on Dec. 4, 2019. The remaining bottles were gifted to the rap mogul's family and close friends.

This "Bottle No. 1" is the only one in the collection to be adorned with Jay's signature, which is engraved. It is also the first to be made available for public sale. All proceeds from the sale of the bottle will be donated to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The sale of the rare bottle comes less than a month after Hov sold a 50 percent stake in his Ace of Spades champagne line to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, in a major power move. Just over a week ago, Jay also sold a majority stake of his TIDAL streaming service to Square Inc. and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, for $297 million in cash as well as stocks. Jigga will now be on Square Inc's board of directors, as part of the transaction.

