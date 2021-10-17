Jay-Z and Beyoncé have put their New Orleans mansion on the market.

The music moguls have listed the home for sale at the price of $4,450,000, according to a report published by TMZ on Sunday (Oct. 17). Originally a Presbyterian church, then a ballet studio, the 13,292 square-foot abode is located in N.O.'s Historic Garden District and boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The three-story mansion features Spanish baroque architecture and also has four separate living spaces.

There is also a rooftop garden that Jigga reportedly took advantage of. "I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!" the Grammy-winning rapper put in the listing for the home.

The house was the scene of a fire back in July. Firefighters reportedly responded to a one-alarm blaze at the residence, which lasted for about two hours and took 22 people to put out. It is unclear who set the fire in motion, but officers reportedly labeled the incident as simple arson.

The Carters are looking to make about a $2 million profit on the home. They initially bought the spot, which was built in 1925, in 2015 for $2.6 million.

The power couple recently made the news after starring in a Tiffany & Co. commercial with a never-before-scene Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. The new ad, titled "About Love," features Bey rocking a massive $30 million Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace. However, the ad sparked controversy with some Basquiat fans and friends saying the late anti-capitalist painter would not have been down for his art being used in that way.