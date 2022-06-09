Jay-Z Announces Bitcoin Academy Starting in Marcy Projects

Jay-Z is joining forces with Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey to launch The Bitcoin Academy in the rapper's old stomping ground, Marcy Houses, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jay-Z announced the move via his rarely used Twitter account on Thursday (June 9).

"Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many," the billionaire rap mogul posted. "The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them."

"Thanks to the teams at @Blocks and @ShawnCarterSF and educators @CryptoPlug3 and @BlkBTCBillions for all the work to make this happen!" Jay-Z added in a follow-up tweet.

According to The Bitcoin Academy website, the initiative will provide free online and in-person bitcoin education classes exclusively to Marcy Houses residents from June 22 to Sept. 7.

"This program aims to provide education, empower the community with knowledge, and get rid of some of the barriers so that residents can learn more about Bitcoin specifically and finance in general," a statement on the site explains.

Classes will be taught by Lamar Wilson and Najah J. Roberts of Black Bitcoin Billionaire and Crypto Blockchain Plug, respectively.

“The Shawn Carter Foundation has always been about providing educational access and opening doors of opportunity to underserved communities. No one should be left out or behind,” Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother, said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the partnership with Block and Jack Dorsey to bring financial, specifically bitcoin education to the Marcy residents, where I spent many years raising my family.”

This isn't the first time Jigga and Dorsey have worked together. Last year, Jay-Z sold TIDAL to Dorsey's company Square for $350 million. As part of the deal, Hov was named to the board of directors for the payment technology company.