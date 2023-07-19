Travis Scott’s Egypt Pyramids Show Has Not Been Canceled, Live Nation Says

UPDATE (July 19):

Live Nation has released an official statement about Travis Scott's upcoming show in Egypt still going on as planned despite contradictory reports.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 19):

Despite reports of its cancelation, Travis Scott's Egypt pyramids show will go on as scheduled, according to the event's promotor, Live Nation.

Travis Scott's Egypt Pyramids Concert Not Canceled

On Tuesday (July 18), Live Nation refuted claims previously made by Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate that the upcoming Travis Scott show in Cairo, Egypt will not be taking place.

"There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!" Live Nation said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone.

Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate Announces Cancelation of Concert

Live Nation's statement about the Travis Scott show contradicts an announcement recently made by Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate, the group tasked with issuing licenses for concerts in the country.

In a statement released to Esquire on Monday (July 17), MS official spokesman Dr. Mohamed Abdullah spelled out the reasons for shutting down the show.

"Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians’ Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts," the statement reads. "This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience."

The statement continues: "While the Musicians’ Syndicate has welcomed various art forms and concerts in recent months, it has set conditions and regulations to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people.

"As the Musicians’ Syndicate is part of the fabric of our beloved country, it works towards its stability and security and rejects any tampering with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world. After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people."

Travis Scott's show at the Pyramids of Giza is set to take place on July 28. Tickets for the event sold out in less than 24 hours.