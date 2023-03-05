Travis Scott’s Rolling Loud California Performance Cut Short, Wishes He Could Do More – Report

Travis Scott's return to the festival circuit was short-lived last night at the Rolling Loud California festival.

According to a Variety report, published on Saturday (March 4), Travis Scott's headline performance at the 2023 Rolling Loud California music festival was cut short due to curfew. The media website reported that Trav performed for 30 minutes before his sound cut off abruptly mid-way through his 2018 hit "Sick Mode" at 11 p.m. Then on the video screens a message was displayed stating goodbye and encouraging people to get home safely. A fan video below captured the moment when Travis' show abruptly ended.

However, despite his music being cut, Travis was still trying to perform before apologizing to the crowd and informing them that he had to leave the stage.

"Thank you very much, I love y’all. I wish I could do more but they’re making me go," he said, while people in the crowd booed.

A rep for Travis reportedly told Variety that the rapper's set "ended at the conclusion of the show (11pm), which has been publicized on the Rolling Loud run of show for Saturday since the acts were announced."

XXL has reached out to organizers of Rolling Loud California for comment.

Travis Scott's performance was the most anticipated at the three-day music festival. It marked the rapper-producer's return to the festival stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy in November of 2021. At the Houston festival, 10 people died and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge, which suffocated people while Travis was performing.

Since the incident, Travis has been hit with over 200 lawsuits from concertgoers impacted by the calamity either physically, emotionally or psychologically. So far, the 31-year-old artist has settled one lawsuit out of court with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man who lost his life at the festival.